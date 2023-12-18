Critics Choice Association To Honor America Ferrera With SeeHer Award

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that Emmy award-winning actor, director and producer America Ferrera will receive the 8th annual SeeHer Award at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. The honor will be presented to her at the star-studded gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings).

The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. SeeHer is a leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. A global collective of marketers, media organizations and industry influencers, SeeHer is committed to creating gender-bias-free advertising and media. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis (2017), Gal Gadot (2018), Claire Foy (2019), Kristen Bell (2020), Zendaya (2021), Halle Berry (2022), and Janelle Monáe (2023).

America Ferrera is an award-winning actor, director and producer known for her many iconic roles in TV and film including Ugly Betty, Real Women Have Curves, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Superstore and most recently Greta Gerwig’s history-making Barbie. For her breakthrough performance in Ugly Betty, Ferrera was awarded an Emmy®, a Screen Actors Guild Award®, as well as ALMA and Imagen Awards, and more.

Ferrera also recently starred in Sony and Black Bear Pictures’ dramedy Dumb Money and the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed. Some of Ferrera’s additional television and film credits include Real Women Have Curves; The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (parts 1 and 2); Diego Luna’s biopic Cesar Chavez (ALMA Award Special achievement in Film); Ryan Piers Williams’ The Dry Land, (Best International Film Edinburgh Film Festival); Ryan Piers Williams’ drama X/Y, which she co-produced and starred in; David Ayer’s crime thriller End of Watch; Ricky Gervais’ Special Correspondents; It’s a Disaster; Lords of Dogtown; and How the Garcia Girls Spent Their Summer, among many others. She also lent her vocal talents to the Oscar® nominated franchise films How to Train Your Dragon as Astrid.

Ferrera also executive produced and directed episodes for Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix’s hit Latinx Dramedy Gentefied and executive produced, directed and starred in NBC’s beloved workplace comedy, Superstore. Ferrera will make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Erika Sánchez’s New York Times bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

A longtime activist, Ferrera launched Poderistas in 2020 alongside 9 other prominent activists, leaders and business women, including Eva Longoria Bastón and Christy Haubegger. Poderistas is a digital lifestyle community and non-profit built to inform, affirm, and inspire Latinas to leverage their power and transform their lives, their community and their nation. Ferrera is also a prolific speaker having spoken at major events such as TED, the DNC, and March for Our Lives. She was also opening speaker and chair of the Artists’ Committee for the Women’s March on Washington in 2017. Her activism has extended on screen in several television documentaries including Not Done: Women Remaking America for PBS, the EPIX TV mini-series, America Divided, Showtime’s groundbreaking documentary, The Years of Living Dangerously, and Nicholas Kristof’s series for PBS Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide.

Ferrera also co-founded HARNESS, with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and friend Wilmer Valderrama. HARNESS is a community of artists, influencers and grassroots leaders leveraging art and storytelling to power change and create a more equitable world.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

As previously announced, “Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders, earning a record-breaking 18 nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for SeeHer award recipient America Ferrera, and Best Young Actor/Actress for Ariana Greenblatt. The “Barbie” soundtrack also garnered an impressive 3 Best Song nominations for “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” and “What Was I Made For.” Also up for Best Picture are “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” which each garnered an outstanding 13 nominations, along with “Killers of the Flower Moon” which collected 12 nominations. Rounding out the Best Picture category are “American Fiction,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Saltburn,” “The Color Purple” and “The Holdovers”.

“The Morning Show” leads the television contenders with 6 nominations. In addition to Best Drama Series, the show earned 5 acting nominations including Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for both Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup. “Succession” followed with an impressive five nominations overall and “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear” tied with 4 nominations each.