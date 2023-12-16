Sterling K. Brown: ‘American Fiction’ Director Inspired The Whole Cast

The new film American Fiction is an adaptation of the novel Eraser, about a struggling author who writes a “stereotypically Black” book as a joke, only to see it become a huge hit that wins him wide acclaim. It was a passion project for first-time director Cord Jefferson, who also wrote the adapted screenplay. Sterling K. Brown, who appears in the film, spoke about Jefferson’s enthusiasm for the material was contagious, and it was an honor to be part of a project like this. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)