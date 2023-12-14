Norman Lear’s Secret To Good Television

You didn’t need to be a TV business insider to know the name Norman Lear. He was one of the most prolific and successful television producers of his generation, and he created shows and characters that are still making people laugh more than 50 years later. His death at the age of 101, served as a reminder to America’s collective memory about just how influential and groundbreaking Lear — and his shows — were for their time. Lear, whose “greatest hits” included All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Maude, Good Times, and One Day at a Time (including the Netflix reboot), once told us that his secret to making shows people wanted to see was creating characters that people would want to see. (Click on the media bar below to hear Norman Lear)