Laura Dern Experienced Set Shock On ‘Jurassic Park’ (In A Good Way)

The original Jurassic Park was made at a time when special effects were becoming more and more complex, and more filmmakers were using “blue screen” or “green screen” technology to assemble their effects-heavy films. When Laura Dern signed on to play Dr. Ellie Sattler, she assumed that director Steven Spielberg and his team would be relying heavily on the new technologies — after all, Spielberg’s bad experiences with animatronics during the filming of Jaws is part of Hollywood lore. However, as she told us when the film first opened, she was shocked and delighted to find that, as they started shooting, she was really going to be dealing with dinosaurs on the set! (Click on the media bar below to hear Laura Dern)