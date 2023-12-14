George Clooney Relied On Built-In Drama For ‘Boys In The Boat’

The Boys in the Boat tells the true-life story of the men who rowed the American team to gold in the Men’s Eight competition at the 1936 Olympic Games. At the time, they were all student-athletes at the University of Washington in Seattle, and there were some interesting stories among the young men who competed. George Clooney certainly thought they were interesting — he signed on to direct and co-produce the film, and he told us he really didn’t need to add any extra drama to the film, because it was all built into the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)