George Clooney Relied On Built-In Drama For ‘Boys In The Boat’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Director/Producer George Clooney attends the Amazon MGM Studios Los Angeles Premiere of “The Boys In The Boat” at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for MGM)

The Boys in the Boat tells the true-life story of the men who rowed the American team to gold in the Men’s Eight competition at the 1936 Olympic Games. At the time, they were all student-athletes at the University of Washington in Seattle, and there were some interesting stories among the young men who competed. George Clooney certainly thought they were interesting — he signed on to direct and co-produce the film, and he told us he really didn’t need to add any extra drama to the film, because it was all built into the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)

 

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

