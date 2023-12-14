Donald Faison Loves Having Jon Cryer In His ‘Extended Family’

Extended Family, a new sitcom from creator (and former Yes, Dear star) Mike O’Malley, tells the story of a divorced couple (Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer) who decide to maintain an unusual post-parting relationship, with their kids staying at the family’s home, and the parents taking turns living there with them. Former Scrubs star Donald Faison complicates matters when he becomes engaged to the mother, setting up an interesting dynamic between him and Cryer. But regardless of how the characters may feel about each other on the show, Faison says getting to work with Cryer has been absolutely amazing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Donald Faison)