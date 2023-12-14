At The Time, ‘The Love Boat’ Was Exciting & New

The Love Boat was a show that felt like it could only come from the 1970s. With its endless list of guest stars, drawn from a pool of career TV actors and semi-retired movie stars, the anthology series was as comfortable to most people as it was kitschy. Of course, there was also the show’s regular cast — the ship’s crew — who served to tie all of the stories together, along with a few subplots of their own. The ship’s genial Captain Stubing was, of course, played by the late Gavin MacLeod, and Jill Whelan co-starred as the captain’s daughter. Years ago, we spoke to MacLeod and Whelan, who told us why they thought the show lasted as long as it did — through nine seasons and a series of reunion films. (Click on the media Gavin MacLeod, & Jill Whelan)