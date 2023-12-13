Tom Blyth Fell In Love With ‘Songbird’ Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler, after making her movie debut two years ago in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, is currently starring in another film that lets her make use of her formidable singing skills: She’s playing Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. In the film, she’s mentored by Tom Blyth’s character, Coriolanus Snow, which meant they spent plenty of time working together during the shoot. As Blyth talked about how it was easy to build great chemistry with Zegler, who was “easy to fall in love with.”(Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Blyth)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now playing in theaters.