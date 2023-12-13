Critics Choice Awards Are In The Pink: ‘Barbie’ Leads All Nominees
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film category nominees for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings).
“Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders, earning 18 nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture, Best Comedy, and Best Hair and Makeup nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera. Ariana Greenblatt is also up for Best Young Actor/Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination. Greta Gerwig earned a nod for Best Director and both Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are contenders for Best Original Screenplay. Rodrigo Prieto was nominated for Best Cinematography while Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer are up for Best Production Design, along with Nick Houy for Best Editing and Jacqueline Durran for Best Costume Design. Several of the film’s hit songs received nominations as well including “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” and “What Was I Made For,” while Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt were nominated for Best Score.
Also up for Best Picture are “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” which each garnered an outstanding 13 nominations, along with “Killers of the Flower Moon” which collected 12 nominations. Rounding out the Best Picture category are “American Fiction,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Saltburn,” “The Color Purple” and “The Holdovers”.
“We are so excited to celebrate this year’s remarkable projects, performances, and the people who made it all possible at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “This year saw an incredible number of blockbuster hits and beautiful stories brought to life in these exceptional films.”
The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
As previously announced, “The Morning Show” leads the television contenders for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nominations. In addition to Best Drama Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Billy Crudup was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Follow the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.