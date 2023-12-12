Oprah Winfrey Comes Full-Circle With ‘Color Purple’ Musical

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Oprah Winfrey (L) and Steven Spielberg attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Back in 1985, Oprah Winfrey — already a successful talk show host — began her acting career when she was cast as the lead in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination. Thirty-eight years later, she’s once again involved, alongside Spielberg, in a film version of The Color Purple. Both Winfrey and Spielberg are producers of the new musical adaptation, which draws from both the original film and the 2005 Broadway musical version of the story. Getting involved in the new production, Winfrey said it felt like coming full circle. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oprah Winfrey)

The Color Purple opens on Christmas Day.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak