Oprah Winfrey Comes Full-Circle With ‘Color Purple’ Musical

Back in 1985, Oprah Winfrey — already a successful talk show host — began her acting career when she was cast as the lead in Steven Spielberg’sThe Color Purple, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination. Thirty-eight years later, she’s once again involved, alongside Spielberg, in a film version of The Color Purple. Both Winfrey and Spielberg are producers of the new musical adaptation, which draws from both the original film and the 2005 Broadway musical version of the story. Getting involved in the new production, Winfrey said it felt like coming full circle. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oprah Winfrey)