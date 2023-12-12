‘May December’ Posed Fascinating Questions For Natalie Portman

The subject matter of the new film May December is both scandalous and disturbing — it’s loosely based upon the real-life story of a teacher who seduced, fell in love with, and had children with one of her middle school students. Natalie Portman stars as an actress who is set to play the teacher in a movie; along the way, as she gets to know the teacher and other people involved with the story, she becomes more involved than she expected in their lives. Portman said the story — and the character — were both eye-opening for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Portman)