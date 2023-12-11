Hugh Grant Sees ‘Wonka’ As A Moving Movie Experience

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Hugh Grant attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. “Wonka” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

When Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, his portrayal was seen as polarizing, especially when compared to the late, great Gene Wilder’s definitive version in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The film Wonka, though, doesn’t mine the same territory the other two films did — instead, it is the origin story of a young Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet. In a surprising bit of casting, Hugh Grant plays an Oompa Loompa, and he thinks people will be surprised and moved by this different look at the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Grant)

Wonka opens in theaters on Friday.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak