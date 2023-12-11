Hugh Grant Sees ‘Wonka’ As A Moving Movie Experience

When Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, his portrayal was seen as polarizing, especially when compared to the late, great Gene Wilder’s definitive version in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The film Wonka, though, doesn’t mine the same territory the other two films did — instead, it is the origin story of a young Wonka, played by Timothée Chalamet. In a surprising bit of casting, Hugh Grant plays an Oompa Loompa, and he thinks people will be surprised and moved by this different look at the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Grant)