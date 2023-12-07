Wynonna Judd’s Right At Home At The Grand Ole Opry

Christmas at the Opry brings together some of Nashville’s biggest stars for the venue’s annual holiday celebration. This year, the festivities are being hosted by Wynonna Judd, who’s certainly no stranger to the Grand Ole Opry. As a member of The Judds and as a solo artist, she’s been on that stage many times before, and she said, it’s always a special feeling to follow in the footsteps of country music’s all-time greats. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wynonna Judd)
Christmas at the Opry airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC.