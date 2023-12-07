With ‘The Postman,’ Was Kevin Costner Typecasting?

There’s something about loners that just seems to sit well with Kevin Costner. In several of his films, he plays the type of character who might be described as a “lone wolf,” particularly in movies like Waterworld, Dances with Wolves, and The Postman. The last one, in particular, featured Costner as a loner in a post-apocalyptic world. At the time of The Postman’s release, Costner acknowledged playing those types of roles a lot, but he didn’t think it was really part of a pattern. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)