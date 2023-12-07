If ‘Tomorrow’ Comes Again, Tom Cruise Will Look Forward To It

Next summer marks the 10th anniversary of the movie Edge of Tomorrow, and rumors persist that, at some point, the movie will get a sequel. In fact, in a recent interview, Emily Blunt said that she’s had discussions with both Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman, and everyone wants it to happen… eventually. (Of course, with both Cruise and Blunt in such high demand, scheduling is always an issue.) If it happens, though, Cruise would certainly enjoy making the sequel — when the first film was released, he spoke about how much fun he had developing his Edge of Tomorrow character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)