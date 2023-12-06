Netflix Renews ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ For Season 2

Netflix has announced a second season order for the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge. The season finale streams on December 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (December 7, 2am GMT), when the winner will receive a $4.56 million reward.
Squid Game: The Challenge has ranked at #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the weeks of November 20 and 27, both weeks it was eligible. It also hit the Top 10 in 93 countries.
“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series. “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”
Recruitment for season two is open now at SquidGameCasting.com.
Squid Game: The Challenge logline: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.