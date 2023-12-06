Kurt Russell Had A Blast With The ‘Monarch’ Cast

In assembling the cast for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the producers looked all around the globe to assemble a diverse group: there are actors from Japan, New Zealand, France, Canada, and America all starring in the series. Kurt Russell, who stars in the Monsterverse show as a military veteran who becomes involved with the Monarch organization, he said he had a wonderful time working with such a varied assortment of colleagues, especially co-stars Ren Watabe, Anna Sawai, and Kiersey Clemons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kurt Russell)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.