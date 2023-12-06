Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For New Limited Series ‘Masters of the Air’

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated World War II drama, “Masters of the Air.” Hailing from the executive producers behind “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, the series features a stellar cast led by Academy Award nominee Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa. “Masters of the Air” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of its nine-episode season on Friday, January 26, followed by one new episode every Friday through March 15, 2024.
Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.
Ranging in location from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner-of-war camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, “Masters of the Air” is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement.