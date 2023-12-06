Anthony Hopkins Loved Jodie Foster’s ‘Cool Professionalism’

When The Silence of the Lambs was released in 1991, the consensus among audiences was that the film had been cast perfectly: Anthony Hopkins was Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and Jodie Foster was Clarice Starling. Academy Award voters agreed, as both Hopkins and Foster won Oscars for their performances, while the film won Best Picture and Jonathan Demme won Best Director. Of course, Foster — even at age 27, when Silence was filmed — was already a Hollywood veteran, having made her first movie when she was just 9 years old. Then again, it’s a rare thing when a child actor grows up to become an acclaimed adult actor. But Hopkins, speaking at the time of the film’s release, told us that working with Foster was one of the best — and easiest — collaborations he’d ever had. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Hopkins )