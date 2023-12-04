Why Natalie Portman Put ‘May December’ On Her Calendar

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
May December, Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry. Cr. François Duhamel / Courtesy of Netflix

Loosely based on a real-life story, May December has won critical acclaim but has also been called “deeply uncomfortable” for the way it handles the story of a middle-aged woman who seduces a young boy, later having his children. In the film, Natalie Portman plays an actress who’s researching the “real-life subject” of a movie about the taboo romance. Portman credited the film’s screenwriter, Samy Burch, with creating a movie and a character she couldn’t resist playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Portman)

May December is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak