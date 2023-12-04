Why Natalie Portman Put ‘May December’ On Her Calendar

Loosely based on a real-life story, May December has won critical acclaim but has also been called “deeply uncomfortable” for the way it handles the story of a middle-aged woman who seduces a young boy, later having his children. In the film, Natalie Portman plays an actress who’s researching the “real-life subject” of a movie about the taboo romance. Portman credited the film’s screenwriter, Samy Burch, with creating a movie and a character she couldn’t resist playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Portman)