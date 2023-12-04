Superman Was (Kind Of) Just Another Job For Henry Cavill

In the superhero movie business, you can never say never, but with a new Superman having been announced for Superman: Legacy, it certainly appears that Henry Cavill’s time in the role has run out. Cavill, of course, first took the role for 2013’s Man of Steel It was a good run for Cavill, who’s now 40 years old. And while many actors may have found the idea of portraying Superman to be intimidating, At the time of Man of Steel’s release, Cavill admitted he treated it like he would have treated any other role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)
