Patrick Stewart Still Can’t Believe He’s A Big Movie Star

Patrick Stewart’s X-Men character, Professor X, may have already died in the X-Men films — twice — but hey, with all of the multiverses at play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s nothing to say that Stewart and his character couldn’t return. In fact, there are already rumors he’ll be returning to the role in Deadpool 3 and possibly in projects beyond that. (Stewart himself will neither confirm nor deny those rumors, leaving plenty of room for speculation.) We’ve spoken to Stewart many times over the years, and he’s always seemed incredulous that he would be starring in films with such massive followings. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)