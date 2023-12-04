HBO Releases Trailer For ‘True Detective: Night Country’

HBO has released the official trailer and key art for the original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. Issa López serves as showrunner and writer and directs all episodes. The trailer and key art were revealed on Saturday, December 2nd exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP Panel in São Paulo, Brazil.
When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY premieres January 14.