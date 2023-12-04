A Moment Like That: The Audition That Changed Everything For Kelly Clarkson

If there was one single day that changed the trajectory of Kelly Clarkson’s life, it would be safe to say it was the day she auditioned for the first season of an unknown show called American Idol. You’d have to be Rip van Winkle to not know how the story ends: Clarkson won that first season of Idol; became a platinum-selling, Grammy-winning artist; starred in the movie From Justin to Kelly, and became a mentor and coach on The Voice; and become an Emmy-nominated daytime talk show host. It’s been quite a ride for Clarkson, thanks to that successful audition, and she remembers it like it was yesterday. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)