Eddie Murphy’s Finally In The Christmas (Movie) Spirit

Though one of Eddie Murphy’s earliest films, Trading Places, famously had scenes that took place at Christmas time, it was definitely not a Christmas film. In fact, throughout Murphy’s 40-year film career, he had never made a true Christmas film … until now. Murphy is starring alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in Candy Cane Lane, a new Christmas-themed film that has his character vying to have the most festively decorated home in his neighborhood (and is willing to do anything to make that happen). We spoke to Murphy, and he told us why he finally decided to take the Xmas movie plunge. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Murphy)
Candy Cane Lane is currently streaming on Prime Video.