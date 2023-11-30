No Pain, No Gain: The Hurt Was ‘Necessary’ For Scott Bakula

In the 1991 film Necessary Roughness, Scott Bakula played an ex-high school quarterback who, after skipping college, gets recruited to play for the struggling Texas State University football program. Of course, the character — like Bakula at the time — was in his 30s. From a physical standpoint, it was one of the more difficult acting assignments Bakula’s ever had. But, as he told us at the time of the film’s release, all of the aches and pains he suffered along the way were totally worth it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Bakula)