NBC Renews ‘The Irrational’ & ‘Found’ For Season 2

NBC has renewed both of its first-year drama series, “Found” and “The Irrational.”
“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (‘Found’) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (‘The Irrational’), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”
· “The Irrational is the #1 new show this season in total viewers while “Found” is the #1 new drama this season in the 18-49 demo.
· “Found” and “The Irrational” are the #1 and #2 broadcast series, respectively, in total viewers this season among Black audiences.
· “Found” and “The Irrational” are NBC’s top digital launches to-date across all major platforms.
· “Found” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC and next day on Peacock. Following its Dec. 12 telecast, the series will return Jan. 9 for the final two episodes of the season.
· “The Irrational” will resume with the final four episodes of its first season beginning Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC and next day on Peacock.
ABOUT ‘FOUND’
In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) – who was once herself one of those forgotten ones – and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.
The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.
ABOUT ‘THE IRRATIONAL’
“The Irrational” follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.
The cast includes Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi.