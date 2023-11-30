For ‘Dewey Cox,’ John C. Reilly Took A ‘Walk’ In Other Artists’ Shoes

When it was released in 2007, the music biopic parody Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story was tragically overlooked, bombing at the box office. But, in the 16 years since then, the film — written by Judd Apatow and director Jake Kasdan — has evolved into a cult classic. John C. Reilly starred as the title character, a rock star who becomes a stylistic chameleon over the course of his 50-year career. All of those changes resulted in Reilly singing a wide variety of songs for the film and its soundtrack. (Yes, Reilly did all of his own singing for the film, and even played the guitar, as well.) Was it difficult for Reilly to adapt to all of those types of songs? When the film was released, Reilly told us it was what he was born to do. (Click on the media bar below to hear John C. Reilly)