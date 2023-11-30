Becoming ‘Captain Picard’ Lit A Fire Under Patrick Stewart

When Patrick Stewart went in to audition for the role that would change his life, he was actually feeling kind of nonchalant about it. Stewart wound up playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven years on Star Trek: The Next Generation three more on Star Trek: Picard, and he also appeared in four Star Trek films. But when he first met with Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry about joining the show, he was under the impression he was being considered for a minor role, and he wasn’t too excited. We’ve spoken to Stewart many times over the years, and he once admitted to us that it wasn’t until he learned he might be the captain that he really tried hard to get the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)
Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard, and the Star Trek movies featuring Stewart are all currently streaming on Paramount+.