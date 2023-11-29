Why George Clooney Stayed Blissfully Ignorant About Chuck Barris

Chuck Barris, who hosted such gleefully trashy TV hits as The Gong Show and The $1.98 Beauty Show back in the 1970s, was an interesting man, to say the least. He once worked on American Bandstand. He wrote a song that made the Top 5 during the peak of Beatlemania. He created The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game in the ’60s. And the rumor, of course, was that Barris had been a CIA assassin at various times in different parts of the world. That claim was part of his autobiography, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which George Clooney turned into a movie in 2002. Though Barris was still alive at the time (he died in 2017 at the age of 87), Clooney told us he never asked Barris whether the CIA claims were true. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)