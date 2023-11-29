How Michael Strahan Almost Wasn’t Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan is one of those rare and fortunate individuals who has found success in everything he’s chosen to do, whether it was his outstanding football career or the TV work he’s done since retiring from the sport. So it’s a bit surprising to hear Strahan, who is currently hosting The $100,000 Pyramid, talk about how he nearly gave up on those football dreams while he was in college.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Strahan)
The $100,000 Pyramid airs Wednesday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.