How Clint Eastwood Stayed In ‘Line’ With An Outside Director

Though Clint Eastwood has been an Oscars mainstay, with 11 nominations and four wins over the years, it generally hasn’t been for his acting abilities — nine of those nominations and all of his wins have come as either a director or a producer. Granted, he also hasn’t taken many acting jobs outside of the movies he’s made himself. Since 1990, he’s only had credited roles in two scripted films that were directed by others: 1993’s In the Line of Fire and 2012’s Clint Eastwood. By the time he filmed In the Line of Fire, Eastwood had directed 17 movies, but that film was directed by the late Wolfgang Peterson. It went on to become one of Eastwood’s biggest box office hits ever, and while he admitted it felt a little strange to not be the one behind the camera, he told us he had a lot of respect for what Peterson did with the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clint Eastwood)