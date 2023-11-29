Hosting Opry Special Was Like Therapy For Wynonna Judd

The Grand Ole Opry, of course, is a special place for any country performer. And, for Wynonna Judd, it will take on even more significance this year, because she was asked to host the venue’s Christmas at the Opry concert, which will be televised on NBC. Judd said getting the assignment has been particularly meaningful, since she’s had a difficult time coping with her mother’s death last year. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wynonna Judd)
Christmas at the Opry will air Thursday, December 7 on NBC and start streaming the following day on Peacock.