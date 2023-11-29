‘Coach Prime’ Season 2 Premiering December 7 On Prime Video

Prime Video released the official Season Two trailer and key art for the hit docuseries Coach Prime, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video December 7 with the first two episodes. Coach Prime is the latest addition to the Prime membership, with Prime members enjoying savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.
Coach Prime is a six-episode docuseries that transports fans inside the locker room and onto the field of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) football program for the 2023 season. This year, Coach Prime and the Buffs have shaken up the college football landscape yet again, placing CU Boulder at the center of the sports world. Season Two will document Sanders’ first full season at CU Boulder, as he embarks on a journey of building success and works to transform the program in a short amount of time. Sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders join their father in Colorado, along with their former Jackson State University teammate Travis Hunter, for a new season that features never-before-seen footage that welcomes viewers behind the scenes of the most exciting story in college sports this year.