Peacock Releases ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 Trailer

This season of Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

 Dr. Death season 2 premiers Dec. 21 on Peacock.

