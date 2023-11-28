On ‘The Voice,’ Reba McEntire Gives Advice, But Here’s Some She Got

Reba McEntire released her first major-label single in 1976, when she’d just turned 21 years old. She faced an uphill climb, one that didn’t result in her first Top 10 country hit until 1980, but since then, she’s amassed 57 Top 10 country hits, including 26 that made it all the way to Number 1. As she was making her way into the music industry, McEntire said she got plenty of advice from some of the performers who’d come before her, one reason why she’s so excited about sharing her own advice with contestants on this season of The Voice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)
