Milla Jovovich Was Easy Prey For Her Husband’s ‘Monster Hunter’

Over the years, Milla Jovovich has made several films with her husband, writer/director Paul W. S. Anderson, including the films in the Resident Evil franchise. For several years, he’d been trying to make a movie out of the Monster Hunter video game — he’d actually worked on securing the rights to the film back in 2012. When the film went into production in 2018 after several false starts, Anderson asked his wife if she’d be interested in starring in the film. At first, she told us, she’d been a little hesitant, but once she read the script he’d prepared with her in mind, she changed her mind very quickly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milla Jovovich)