Apple TV+ Documentary ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial’ Premiering December 6

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the new three-part documentary series, “John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial,” narrated by Emmy Award winner Kiefer Sutherland (“24,” “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”) and set to premiere globally on December 6. The docuseries features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer.
“John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial” is a deeply researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world. The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office; and the series includes exclusive interviews including Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who was witness to the shooting; Jay Hastings, a doorman at The Dakota building who heard Lennon’s last words; David Suggs, Chapman’s defense lawyer; Elliot Mintz, a confidant to Lennon and Yoko Ono; and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who first assessed Chapman.