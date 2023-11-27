What Wyatt Russell’s Learned From His Father Kurt’s Legacy

Though they never share any scenes together — they play the same character, younger and older — Wyatt Russell and his father Kurt Russell are castmates on the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. (They similarly appeared as younger and older versions of the same character in the 1998 movie Soldier.) Having grown up with his famous father, Wyatt spoke about what he’s learned about acting from Kurt over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wyatt Russell)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.