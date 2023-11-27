Renée Zellweger: Tom Cruise Showed Me The Charm On ‘Jerry Maguire’ Set

Although she’d had a few smaller roles, Renée Zellweger hadn’t had a starring role in a hit movie yet when she arrived on the set of Jerry Maguire in 1996. Of course, the actor she’d be starring with in Jerry Maguire, Tom Cruise, had a few hits to his credit by then. (To be exact, Cruise had starred in six films that had earned more than $100 million at that point in his career, along with six others that had made at least $50 million, a pretty good number back in those days.) So here they were — the relative newbie Zellweger meeting the established star Cruise — and Zellweger told us at the time of the release, she’ll never forget that first encounter on the set, especially how kind Cruise was to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Renée Zellweger)
Jerry Maguire is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.