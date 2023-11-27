No Dread For Karl Urban On Cult Classic ‘Dredd’

More than a decade after its release, the comic book movie Dredd has gone from box-office disappointment to a cult classic. The movie’s star has, in part, risen because of the rise of its star, Karl Urban, who has gone on to star in the rebooted Star Trek film series, along with the popular streaming series The Boys. But when “Dredd” came out in 2012, it was notable mainly for being a reboot itself (of 1995’s Sylvester Stallone vehicle Judge Dredd). At the time of Dredd’s release, Urban spoke about his discussions with the movie’s producer, writer, and director, and how excited he was about doing the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karl Urban)