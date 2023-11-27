Netflix Releases Trailer For New Series ‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years’

Cindy is a teenager who wants to conquer the world, but first she must survive high school… and the pressure of the high society of San Pedro Garza García. To do this she will have the best squad by her side: her inseparable friends, Lu and Tere, and her newly arrived cousin, Angie.
Between the FOMO and the changes, they will all dare to challenge the rules of love and what people might say, proving that together they are unstoppable.
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years premiering December 20 on Netflix.