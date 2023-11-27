Career-wise, Idina Menzel’s Thankful That ‘Frozen’ Let It Grow

By 2013, Idina Menzel had long established herself as a formidable Broadway star, having starred in the original productions of Rent and Wicked. She’d had some small-screen success with a recurring role on Glee, and she’d gotten some big-screen experience with the Rent film and Enchanted. But none of those vehicles propelled her career into the stratosphere like voicing the character of Elsa in the animated film Frozen. The Frozen song Let It Go became her signature song — not to mention a Top 5 pop hit. Of course, Menzel also returned to voice Elsa in Frozen II and is expected to return for the two upcoming Frozen sequels, as well. We’ve spoken to Menzel many times over the years, and she told us she’s extremely thankful to Disney for giving her the opportunity to do Frozen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Idina Menzel)