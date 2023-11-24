Watching Viola Davis Work Was A Delight For Tom Blyth

When Viola Davis talked about her role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, she said relished the part because it gave her license to be much crueler than she could ever be in real life. That made it a lot of fun for her to play, but it also made it fun for her co-stars to watch. Tom Blyth, who stars in the film, explained what it was like to watch the Oscar-winning actress do her work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Blyth)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now playing in theaters.