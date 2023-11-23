Shirley MacLaine’s Come To ‘Terms’ With Similarities To Her ‘Endearment’ Character

Forty years ago, Terms of Endearment started its run in theaters. Along with its success at the box office, the film got more Oscar nominations (11) than any other movie that year, and it won in five of those categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (for James L. Brooks), and two acting awards, one for Jack Nicholson and one for Shirley MacLaine. We’ve spoken to MacLaine many times over the years, and part of her success in the Terms of Endearment role of Aurora Greenway, she said, is that there are so many similarities between her real-life self and the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shirley MacLaine)