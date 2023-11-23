‘Carlito’s’ Way-Back Machine: Adrian Pasdar Shares His Memories

Brian De Palma’s got a long list of films that have been called masterpieces. And, of all the movies he’s made over the past 60 years, he mentions one as being his favorite: Carlito’s Way. The film, with its ensemble cast that included Al Pacino, Sean Penn, Penelope Ann Miller, John Leguizamo, and Adrian Pasdar, was released 30 years ago. When we’ve spoken to Pasdar over the years, he’s talked about his fond memories of working with De Palma and that incredible cast.(Click on the media bar below to hear Adrian Pasdar)