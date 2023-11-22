With Spielberg Helping Out, Martin Scorsese Had Nothing To ‘Fear’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When the remake of Cape Fear was released in 1991, it came from a dream team: Steven Spielberg was its producer (he initially developed the project), and Martin Scorsese directed it. Now, Cape Fear is being developed as a new television series, with both Scorsese and Spielberg on board as producers. Having both men involved certainly bodes well for the project, as both hold a deep passion for the material. In fact, when the ’91 movie was released, Scorsese told us he had some intense discussions about how to make the film work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Scorsese)

 

Cape Fear is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms; meanwhile, no timeline has been set yet for production on the new series.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak