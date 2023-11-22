With Spielberg Helping Out, Martin Scorsese Had Nothing To ‘Fear’

When the remake of Cape Fear was released in 1991, it came from a dream team: Steven Spielberg was its producer (he initially developed the project), and Martin Scorsese directed it. Now, Cape Fear is being developed as a new television series, with both Scorsese and Spielberg on board as producers. Having both men involved certainly bodes well for the project, as both hold a deep passion for the material. In fact, when the ’91 movie was released, Scorsese told us he had some intense discussions about how to make the film work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Scorsese)