How Eli Roth Got ‘Thanksgiving’ Off The Ground

Originally, director Eli Roth created a faux trailer for the horror movie Thanksgivingas part of the Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez film Grindhouse. But Roth became so enamored with the idea of the film that he set to work on bringing what had been a phony trailer to the big screen as a real movie. When we spoke to Roth about the project, he told us the initial idea came from a concept that he and co-writer Jeff Rendell had developed decades ago, long before they were actually making movies. (Click on the media bar below Eli Roth)