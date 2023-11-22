How Eli Roth Got ‘Thanksgiving’ Off The Ground

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Eli Roth, in front of the Thanksgiving 3D Billboard, on Sunset Blvd on November 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Originally, director Eli Roth created a faux trailer for the horror movie Thanksgiving as part of the Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez film Grindhouse. But Roth became so enamored with the idea of the film that he set to work on bringing what had been a phony trailer to the big screen as a real movie. When we spoke to Roth about the project, he told us the initial idea came from a concept that he and co-writer Jeff Rendell had developed decades ago, long before they were actually making movies. (Click on the media bar below Eli Roth)

Thanksgiving is now playing in theaters.

