With Its Timely Message, Shanola Hampton Was Thrilled To Find ‘Found’

While some crime procedurals try to solve murders after they’ve taken place, Found takes a different approach. As the show’s name implies, it centers around a team trying to find missing persons before anything worse happens to them. Shanola Hampton not only stars on the show, as a woman who was once an abducted child herself, but is also one of its producers. She said she got involved because the premise was both timely and intriguing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shanola Hampton)
Found airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.