Albert Brooks Defends His Sense Of Humor

If you ask some people about Albert Brooks, they’ll say he’s one of the funniest, most underrated talents in Hollywood. If you ask some other people, they’ll say, “Who’s Albert Brooks?” For the first group, the new Rob Reiner-directed documentary, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, will be a thoroughly enjoyable appreciation of the man and his career. For the latter group, it will be a good place to start learning about him. Over the years, we’ve spoken to Brooks many times about his life, his movies, and his comedy, and he told us he knew early on that making people laugh would be his calling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Albert Brooks)